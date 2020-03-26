John J. Crowmer (1935 - 2020)
Crowmer, John J. SUMTER, S.C. John J. Crowmer, 84, widower of Dorothy Williams Crowmer, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. Born in Troy, he was a son of the late Arthur Crowmer and Elsie Tucker Crowmer.Mr. Crowmer was a U.S. Air Force World War II veteran and was retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the Elks Club. Surviving are a son, John J. "Jackie" Crowmer (Terri) of Sumter; a daughter, Donna Crowmer O'Brien of Troy; a brother, Billy Crowmer of Hoosick Falls; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Lynn Miller. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad St., Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2020
