Deerfield, John J. Jr. TROY John J. Deerfield Jr., 81 of Troy, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday night, May 26, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. John was born, raised, and lived his whole life in Troy. He was the son of the late John J. Deerfield Sr. and Dorothy Walsh Deerfield. John was the loving and devoted husband of Margaret Manning Deerfield of Troy for what would be 60 years on July 2, 2020. He served our country in the United States Navy, and afterwards was employed by The Bendix Company for 30 years. John loved sports and was a diehard Boston Red Sox and N.Y. Giants fan. John grew up playing baseball whenever he could in Frear Park, and in his adult life loved bowling with the Wednesday Night Keglers at the Troy Bowl for many years. John began years of youth sports coaching with The St. Augustine's Biddy Basketball league where he led his team in 1960 to an undefeated season with a record of 65 wins and no losses. Later, he managed and coached teams for South Troy Little League and served as commissioner for the South Troy Pop Warner Football league when his son became involved in sports. John loved spending time with his family and taking yearly trips to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, where he held a membership for over 25 years. He was an avid stamp and baseball card collector and was friends with many of the post office employees he visited regularly to see what new stamps were out. John also enjoyed trips to the Turning Stone and Saratoga Casinos to try his luck with the slot machines. He also enjoyed betting on the horse racing in Saratoga and faithfully attending all the collector giveaway events at the track that he could. In addition to his wife Margaret, John is survived by his three children, Cheryl (Mike) Cwenar of Rensselaer, Catherine Deerfield of Troy, and John "Jay" (Patty) Deerfield III, both of Troy. John was the proud grandpa of Anthony (Emily) Cwenar; and great-grandfather of Grace and Noah Cwenar.John was the brother of Barbara (the late Jim) Chartier, and was predeceased by his sister Linda Feeley, and his brothers, Edward, William, Michael, and Fred Deerfield. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor for the care and compassion provided to John during his time there. The funeral for John will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Father Joseph Phuong Ngo Pastor of St. Joseph's Church officiating. Calling hours will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday with social distancing protocols in accordance to the guidelines. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 416 3rd Street, Troy, NY, 12180.