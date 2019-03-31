Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DeMarco, John J. SARATOGA SPRINGS John J. DeMarco, age 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 31, 1948, in Troy, the son of the late Anthony A. DeMarco and Mabel Clous DeMarco. John was the founder, owner and operator of the Lyrical Ballad Bookstore on seven and nine Phila Street, downtown Saratoga Springs for 48 years. He had a deep spiritual foundation and lived by those principles, he was loved by all who came to the store locally and from afar and many became like family to him. He was the pillar of the community when Saratoga Springs was just beginning to form, he helped usher in other fellow business owners. His vision revolutionized the meaning of a rare book. His love and passion for books took the community to another level of what a good book was. John's Lyrical Ballad bookstore became a cornerstone of the community, a neighborhood bookstore for those looking for a good book to read, a comfortable chair or just a good book recommendation. John was loved by all his customers and the community of business owners in downtown, but most of all, John loved his customers just as much as he loved his books. John is survived by his wife Janice Villamil DeMarco; brothers, Anthony (Joe) DeMarco (Wendy), Mike DeMarco, and David DeMarco (Michelle); sisters, Tina DeMarco, Karen DeMarco, and Joan Connors (James); uncle, John Clous; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Villamil, and Sharon Villamil; nieces and nephews, Christopher Villamil (Tricia), Elizabeth Cummings (Mark), Anthony, Andrew, Jennifer, Paul, Shannon, Sarah, Brandon, and David; grandnephew, Liam Villamil; grandniece, Reese Villamil; many great-nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Keith Villamil. At the family's request there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of John may be made to a . Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at







