John J. Disonell
1941 - 2020
Disonell, John J. HALFMOON John J. Disonell, age 78 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a 16-year battle with several cancers and illnesses. Born on December 30 1941, he was the son of the late Joseph and Carmella Disonell. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Berry; and his granddaughter Madison Nicole. John owned and operated Jon Jac Car Company, Inc. in Halfmoon for many years, retiring in 2004. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline B. Disonell; daughters, Carmella (William) Lussier and Christine (Keith) Keller; brother Joseph (Alma) Disonell; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Courtney), Benjamin, and Elliott Lussier, and Madison and John Keller; and many good friends. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or by going to www.stjude.org.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
