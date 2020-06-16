Disonell, John J. HALFMOON John J. Disonell, age 78 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a 16-year battle with several cancers and illnesses. Born on December 30 1941, he was the son of the late Joseph and Carmella Disonell. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Berry; and his granddaughter Madison Nicole. John owned and operated Jon Jac Car Company, Inc. in Halfmoon for many years, retiring in 2004. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline B. Disonell; daughters, Carmella (William) Lussier and Christine (Keith) Keller; brother Joseph (Alma) Disonell; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Courtney), Benjamin, and Elliott Lussier, and Madison and John Keller; and many good friends. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or by going to www.stjude.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.