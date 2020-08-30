Farley, John J. AVERILL PARK John J. Farley, 82 of Averill Park, passed peacefully on August 24, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late George and Katherine Lehman Farley; and the devoted husband of Karen Fluewelling Farley. Mr. Farley was a graduate of Siena College and was retired from the New York State Civil Service in Albany. He was an antiques dealer for many years. Survivors in addition to his wife of 24 years include his children, Michael Farley (Debra), Timothy Farley, Casey Farley, Kerry Kazanjian (Anton), Melissa Jankovic (Joe) and Alexis Hanley; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Maggie, Emmie, Jacob, Megan, Aaron, Stephanie and Anna; great-granddaughter Isabella; and sister Jean Frisbee (Ron). John was predeceased by his brother George Farley. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Henry's Cemetery in Averill Park. Contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 207 Sheridan Ave., Albany, NY, 12210. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
.