Farron, John J. COLONIE John J. Farron, 65, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital Hospice in Troy. Born in Troy, son of the late Anthony and Mary Cooney Farron, he had resided in Colonie for the last 30 years. He was employed as the superintendent of buildings at the Valley View Apartment in Colonie for over 30 years, retiring several months ago due to illness. He was the beloved husband of Laura Falco Farron; father of Jacob John Farron and the late Keith John Farron; brother of Thomas (Bertha) Farron, Maryann (William) O'Connell, Edward (Erin) Farron and Elizabeth (James) Cocca. He is also survived by four grandchildren. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services at this time. Being an avid animal lover, the family has asked that donations be made, in memory of Jack, to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or any wildlife charity. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.