Flaherty, John J. Jr. WHITESBORO John J. Flaherty Jr., 85, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Teresian House Nursing Home in Albany. John was a former longtime resident of Whitesboro, N.Y. He is survived by his children: Laurie English (Daniel Hoffman) of Salem, N.H., Michael Flaherty (Kelly) of New Hartford, N.Y., Lynn Dunster (Tom) of Bluemont, Va., and Katie Cimochowski (Tom) of Guilderland; and grandchildren: Nicole, Kara, Hailey, Alexis, Brian, and Meghan. In addition, he leaves his brother Tom Flaherty (Clare); his two sisters, Eleanor Newman and Joan Mullin; his sister-in-law, Sally Kilburg, and several nieces and nephews, and close friends. The family wishes to sincerely thank the third floor staff, aids, and nurses at the Teresian House in Albany for the wonderful care and compassion throughout his seven-year stay. John famously became known as "John Flaherty from Greater Utica" with a smile on his face and a baseball hat on his head. Due to the restrictions by the C.D.C. regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date in St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. An announcement will follow in the Observer Dispatch. Entombment will be in Holy Trinity Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro. For online expressions of sympathy please go to



