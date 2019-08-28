Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Gardy Sr.. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen St. Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 8:45 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen St. Albany , NY View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 33 Walter St. North Albany , NY View Map Interment Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gardy, John J. Sr. ROME John J. Gardy Sr., 74, son of the late Jack and Emma Gardy passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. "The Man, The Myth, The Legend!" John worked for the City of Albany as a laborer for 10 years and was the previous owner of Gardy Disposal for most of his life. John was a member of A.O.H. in Watervliet, and North Albany Limericks in Albany. He was a previous member of the Albany Elks #49 and Albany Polish Club; and a past commander of the Sons of America, North Albany Post #1610. John liked shooting darts, playing softball, and doing mechanical work in his garages. He also enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. John is survived by Geraldine Gardy and Melissa Filkins (very special friend and caretaker for over 30 years). Also survived by his children, John Gardy Jr. (Faith), Deborah Criscone (Syl), Michelle Gardy, Michael Gardy and Jack Gardy (Bridget); his brothers and sisters, Joseph Gardy (Jean), Catherine Blackman (Edward) and Samuel Gardy; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. John was predeceased by Victoria Gardy (first love of his life); sisters, Mary St. Louis, Carol Swartz, and Virgencia "Sissy" Dowen; brother Anthony Gardy; and Pamela "Twiggy," who was a very special person in his life. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30, in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, August 31, at 8:45 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 33 Walter St., North Albany at 9:30 a.m. where John's funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave John's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit







Gardy, John J. Sr. ROME John J. Gardy Sr., 74, son of the late Jack and Emma Gardy passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. "The Man, The Myth, The Legend!" John worked for the City of Albany as a laborer for 10 years and was the previous owner of Gardy Disposal for most of his life. John was a member of A.O.H. in Watervliet, and North Albany Limericks in Albany. He was a previous member of the Albany Elks #49 and Albany Polish Club; and a past commander of the Sons of America, North Albany Post #1610. John liked shooting darts, playing softball, and doing mechanical work in his garages. He also enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. John is survived by Geraldine Gardy and Melissa Filkins (very special friend and caretaker for over 30 years). Also survived by his children, John Gardy Jr. (Faith), Deborah Criscone (Syl), Michelle Gardy, Michael Gardy and Jack Gardy (Bridget); his brothers and sisters, Joseph Gardy (Jean), Catherine Blackman (Edward) and Samuel Gardy; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. John was predeceased by Victoria Gardy (first love of his life); sisters, Mary St. Louis, Carol Swartz, and Virgencia "Sissy" Dowen; brother Anthony Gardy; and Pamela "Twiggy," who was a very special person in his life. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30, in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, August 31, at 8:45 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 33 Walter St., North Albany at 9:30 a.m. where John's funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave John's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close