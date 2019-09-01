Good, John J. SELKIRK John Joseph Good, 45 of Selkirk, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. John is survived by his parents, John and Rita Good Jr.; his brother Donald E. Leonard Jr. (Amy); nephew Sean Thomas; nieces, Megan Rose, Erika Jane and Casey Ann Leonard; and his sister Maria L. Leonard. John is also survived by his uncle Gaetano Cioppa (Laurel); aunts, Marylou Mancini (Anthony), Betty Nolan and Marilyn Stangle; as well as his large family of cousins. John leaves behind a close extended family of brothers and sisters that held a very special place in his heart, Donna Tuck McMillen, Nancy Coshun-Grace, Kevin Broomall (Lill Ann), Vincent Pucciarelli (Kim), Lee Ann Cross, Kate Orsino, Dave Zimmerman (Krista), Karen Riley, John Libertucci (Laura), Jennifer Moore, Pete Howard and Timothy Costello. John graduated from Ravena-Coeymans Selkirk High School in 1992 and worked as a diesel mechanic and truck driver. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 7, at 10 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. At the request of the family, please consider registering as an organ donor in John's memory to Center for Donation & Transplant. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019