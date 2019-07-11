Greg, John J. SLINGERLANDS John J. Greg, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Castleton, he was the son of Caroline and William Gregusewich. He was a graduate of Castleton Union School. Mr. Greg was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific theater. After returning from the War, he had a long career as a bookkeeper for BASF in Rensselaer. John was a quiet man who liked traveling, walking and spending time with his family. He is survived by his twin brother, Stanley Greg and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the request of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 11, 2019