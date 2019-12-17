|
Haberland, John "Jack" J. Sr. EAST GREENBUSH John "Jack" J. Haberland Sr., 90 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home. Jack was born on February 27, 1929, in Albany, the son of the late William Carl and Anna H. (Rymiller) Haberland. He was a truck driver and mechanic for his entire life. He often worked several jobs to provide for his large family. During his retirement years, he enjoyed vacations in the Cape with friends, and camping and fishing in Schroon Lake on his boat "Not So Fast." He adored his pets, Max the English bulldog and Rascal the pug. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Jeanette (Jean Smith) Haberland; daughters, Janet (Patrick) Mahoney, Judith Teiper, Monica (Gregory) Walsh, and Christina (David) Williams; sons, William Haberland, Daniel Haberland, Timothy Haberland, Thomas (Donna) Haberland, and Francis (Barbara) Haberland; brother William Haberland; and sister Susan Schoonbeek. He will be forever missed by his 33 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons, John Haberland Jr. and James (Koko) Haberland; his sister Elizabeth Cooke; and brother Raymond Haberland. There will be a private family service. Because Jack was a dedicated family man, he wished all to please enjoy the holidays with your family and friends. For those of you who wish to make a contribution in Jack's memory, a donation may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or The Church of St. Mary of Clinton Heights, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019