Hogan, John J. SARATOGA SPRINGS John J. Hogan of Saratoga Springs and Bonita Springs, Fla. passed away on July 20, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born on December 16, 1944, in Newburgh, N.Y., the son of the late Robert Hogan and Oda Rodgers Hogan. John retired as a lieutenant colonel after over thirty years of service in the United States Army. He was also a longtime referee in Section 2 of the N.Y.S. Boys Soccer Association and active for many years on the State Referees Executive Board. John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sara (Staffield); his children, Heather McVay (Terry), Erin Rauseo (John), and Jonathan Hogan (Erin); grandchildren, Riley, Nicholas, Shea, Brynn, Christopher, and Addison; as well as his brother, Peter Hogan; sister, Maureen Carnevale; many nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rt 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs.Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Following the service, a ceremony with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Donations in memory of John may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatric Transplant Center, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA, 02115 or Lourdes Camp, 1654 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse, NY, 13204. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019