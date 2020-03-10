Huerter, John J. "Jack" SNYDERS LAKE John J. "Jack" Huerter, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020. Jack was a U.S. Airforce veteran. He was employed by Niagara Mohawk for 35 years. Jack was in the Hall of Fame of the Troy Bowling Association and was an avid golfer and hunter. Husband of 52 years to the late Rita M. (VanDeusen) Huerter. Loving father of Mark (Ela) Huerter, Christine Matthews (Michael George), Deborah (Jason) Pierre and Suzanne Ash. Grandfather of Jacob M. Huerter, Tyler V. Matthews, Conner J. Pierre, Zachary J. Pierre, Kylie M. Huerter and Jacob M. Huerter. Brother of Donald (Barbara) Huerter. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, Thursday at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in Jack's memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2020