Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Hynes. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Church Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hynes, John J. LATHAM John J. Hynes, 68, died peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late William C. and Rosemary W. Hynes. John was a graduate of Siena College and the College of Computing and Information of the University at Albany. He enjoyed diverse careers including electrician, AT&T, librarian and most recently a faculty member of Colonie Central High School. He was a member of six labor unions. In addition he was a member of the American Library Association and a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham and a lector and eucharistic minister at St. Pius X in Loudonville; St. Francis Chapel, Colonie; St. Mary of the Angels Chapel and Siena College Friary. He enjoyed a warm friendship with the Franciscan Friars, OFM and Conventual Order over the decades. John is survived by his beloved wife, Tina Clemente Hynes and two sons, Daniel P. Hynes Esq. of Bedford, N.H. and Timothy A. Hynes (Courtney) of Colonie. He was also the loving "Papa Scoop" and "Bee Ba" to Jameson and Sage Hynes. In addition, he is also survived by his brother William C. Hynes Jr. of Schoharie and his sister Rosemary C. Kochem (Gary) of Slingerlands. He will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to the dedicated and compassionate staff of the Emergency Room and second floor at St. Peter's Hospital, Dr. Joseph Dudek, M.D. and Amanda DiPierro R.N., M.S.N., F.N.P.-N.P.-B.C. and the entire staff at NYOH. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. The Mass will be officiated by Father Julian A. Davies, OFM and Father Kenneth P. Paulli, OFM. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, The Franciscan Center for Service and Advocacy, Siena College, 515 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211 or







Hynes, John J. LATHAM John J. Hynes, 68, died peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late William C. and Rosemary W. Hynes. John was a graduate of Siena College and the College of Computing and Information of the University at Albany. He enjoyed diverse careers including electrician, AT&T, librarian and most recently a faculty member of Colonie Central High School. He was a member of six labor unions. In addition he was a member of the American Library Association and a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham and a lector and eucharistic minister at St. Pius X in Loudonville; St. Francis Chapel, Colonie; St. Mary of the Angels Chapel and Siena College Friary. He enjoyed a warm friendship with the Franciscan Friars, OFM and Conventual Order over the decades. John is survived by his beloved wife, Tina Clemente Hynes and two sons, Daniel P. Hynes Esq. of Bedford, N.H. and Timothy A. Hynes (Courtney) of Colonie. He was also the loving "Papa Scoop" and "Bee Ba" to Jameson and Sage Hynes. In addition, he is also survived by his brother William C. Hynes Jr. of Schoharie and his sister Rosemary C. Kochem (Gary) of Slingerlands. He will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to the dedicated and compassionate staff of the Emergency Room and second floor at St. Peter's Hospital, Dr. Joseph Dudek, M.D. and Amanda DiPierro R.N., M.S.N., F.N.P.-N.P.-B.C. and the entire staff at NYOH. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. The Mass will be officiated by Father Julian A. Davies, OFM and Father Kenneth P. Paulli, OFM. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, The Franciscan Center for Service and Advocacy, Siena College, 515 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211 or FoodForThePoor.Org/SpecialGifts . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.