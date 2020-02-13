Koval, John J. Jr. MONTPELIER, Vt. John J. Koval Jr., 84, of lower State Street, died on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 24, 1936, the son of John J. Koval Sr. and Mary (Hanecak) Koval in Cohoes. He received his primary education from St. Agnus Elementary School in Cohoes, and later attended Catholic Central High School in Troy, where he excelled in many sports. He then went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Sienna College. John was also a member of the National Guard for six years. On August 2, 1969, he married Janet Fraser in St. Augustine's Catholic Church. John arrived in Vermont as Manager of W.T. Grants and continued in retail at Bells Clothing Store, and Aubuchon Hardware. He and his wife also ran the J.J. Cheese and Wine Store on State Street several years. His memberships included St. Augustine's Church, and the Central Vermont Skating Association. He also volunteered for the Montpelier Food Shelf, Central Vermont Medical Center. John would often extend his kindness by visiting with nursing home patients who otherwise had no other visitors. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janet Koval of Montpelier; his son, Peter Koval and companion Danielle Record and their son, Parker of Barre Town, Vt.; sister, Margaret Carboni and husband Edward of Cohoes, and Andrew Koval of Cohoes; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home, Montpelier. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, in St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made to the or American Parkinson Association Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at guareandsons.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020