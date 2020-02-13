John J. Koval Jr. (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Koval Jr..
Service Information
Guare & Sons Funeral Home - Montpelier
30 School Street
Montpelier, VT
05602
(802)-223-2751
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guare & Sons Funeral Home - Montpelier
30 School Street
Montpelier, VT 05602
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
Montpelier, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Koval, John J. Jr. MONTPELIER, Vt. John J. Koval Jr., 84, of lower State Street, died on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 24, 1936, the son of John J. Koval Sr. and Mary (Hanecak) Koval in Cohoes. He received his primary education from St. Agnus Elementary School in Cohoes, and later attended Catholic Central High School in Troy, where he excelled in many sports. He then went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Sienna College. John was also a member of the National Guard for six years. On August 2, 1969, he married Janet Fraser in St. Augustine's Catholic Church. John arrived in Vermont as Manager of W.T. Grants and continued in retail at Bells Clothing Store, and Aubuchon Hardware. He and his wife also ran the J.J. Cheese and Wine Store on State Street several years. His memberships included St. Augustine's Church, and the Central Vermont Skating Association. He also volunteered for the Montpelier Food Shelf, Central Vermont Medical Center. John would often extend his kindness by visiting with nursing home patients who otherwise had no other visitors. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janet Koval of Montpelier; his son, Peter Koval and companion Danielle Record and their son, Parker of Barre Town, Vt.; sister, Margaret Carboni and husband Edward of Cohoes, and Andrew Koval of Cohoes; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home, Montpelier. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, in St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made to the or American Parkinson Association Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at guareandsons.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.