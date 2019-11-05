Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
John J. LaRose Obituary
LaRose, John J. TROY John J. LaRose, 75 of 21st St., died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Joseph LaRose and Rose Perrott LaRose. He had resided in Troy all his life. John operated the coffee cart for ARC in Lansingburgh. He loved spending time with family and enjoyed working with family at Carol's Place. Survivors include two sisters, Grace (Jack) Teal, Ballston Spa, and Carol Ann (Richard) Stroman, Wynantskill; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. at the Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church 520 Pawling Avenue Troy with a funeral service following at 12 p.m. with Rev. Karyl Hopp, Pastor, officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of John J. Larose to the Arc of Rensselaer 79 102nd Street Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019
