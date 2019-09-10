John J. Merry Jr. (1947 - 2019)
Obituary
Merry, John J. Jr. LATHAM John J. Merry, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully September 6, 2019 at Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Born in Troy on November 13, 1947, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Margaret McGuire Merry. John is survived by his siblings, Peg (Bob) Leachman of Colorado, Joan (Judd) Ryan of North Carolina, and Bill (Sheryll) Merry of Latham; as well as by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet, with Reverend Ed Kacerguis officiating.

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019
