Mulderry, John J. Jr. LOUDONVILLE John J. Mulderry Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late John J. Sr. and Gertrude (Tierney) Mulderry. He was a 1951 graduate of Vincentian Institute. John was a field engineer for National Cash Register in Albany from 1956 until his retirement as a zone manager in 1994. He was also a member of the Colonie Elks Lodge #2192 and the American Legion North Albany Post #1610. John was a member and an usher at St. Pius X Church for many years and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1956 and served aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Antietam CV-36. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their care and compassion. John is survived by his wife Mary of 60 years; four children, Jack (Tracy) Mulderry, Kevin Mulderry, Greg (Melissa) Mulderry and Sheila (Greg) Bird; as well as nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his siblings, Thomas Mulderry and Agnes Schiano and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Timothy Mulderry. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, March 7, from 4-6 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. John's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Online condolences may be made to danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
