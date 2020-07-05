Muller, John J. "Mugsy" Sr. LANSINGBURGH John J. "Mugsy" Muller Sr., 62 of Lansingburgh, peacefully entered eternal life on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Troy, he was the son of Ruth Purvis Muller and the late Robert Muller and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. John was well known as "Mugsy" and was the respected owner and operator of A-1 Precision Plumbing in Lansingburgh. He enjoyed golfing with his best buddies Joe and Artie. Beloved companion for 16 years of Susan Stewart; devoted father of Tania Stidd, Matthew Muller (McKenzie), John J. Muller, Jr., and Thomas "Tommy" Muller; also like a father to Casey Stewart and Shelby Mahoney (Tee); dear brother of Jeff Muller (Becky), Jim Muller, the late Bob Muller, the late Colleen Muller and the late Thomas J. Muller; brother-in-law of Hollis Resnick; cherished grandfather of Ashton, Skylar, Summer, Sadie and twins, Gunner and Archer, also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, July 10, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, and to the Rite of Christian Burial Committal service which will be held at 2:15 p.m. that afternoon in St. John's Cemetery in Lansingburgh. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing requirements both inside and outside of the funeral home. Please understand that a maximum of 30 non-family visitors may be assembled inside the funeral home to pay their respects at a given time. Hand sanitizer is available at the funeral home. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the charity of their choice
, in memory of John J. "Mugsy" Muller Sr. Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com