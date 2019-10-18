Noonan, John J. III "Jay" WATERVLIET John J. Noonan III "Jay", 72, passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Dr. John and Leah (Dorgan) Noonan. Jay is survived by his wife, Bonnie Durocher Noonan; and her children, Katie, Krystal, Michael, Jamie and Jessica. Jay received his bachelor's degree from the University Of Notre Dame and his M.A. from The College of Saint Rose and then received his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin. Jay began his career as an English teacher at Watervliet Junior and Senior High School and the College of St. Rose and Western Michigan University. Jay then went on to be self employed as a research specialist working with AIG and Zurich Insurance Group. Jay is survived by his siblings, Mary Lee Amato (Richard), JoEllen Parsons (Lowell) and Paul Noonan. Jay is also survived by five nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 21, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet, New York 12189. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. To leave special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2019