Orsino, John J. RAVENA John J. "Bullets" Orsino, 72, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, June 5, 2020, with his loving family by his side. John was a 1965 graduate of R-C-S High School. In 1968, he started working for the railroad in Selkirk, retiring in 1999 as a locomotive engineer for CSX. He was a life member of the R C Sportsman Club. John loved his family and many friends and enjoyed spending as much time with them as he could. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Wagoner Orsino; children, Kristine (Stephen) Biernacki, Kelly (Stephen) Kross, John (Jennifer) Orsino Jr. and Katie Orsino; eight grandchildren, Kasey and Jacob Biernacki, Bailey, Stevie and Joey Kross, Johnny III, Caitlin and Sofia Orsino; granddog, Toby; sister, Nancy (John) Graves; several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. John was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Catharine Orsino; sister Mary Walle; and brother George Orsino. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider a donation in memory of John to the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205.