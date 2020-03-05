Palange, John J. COEYMANS HOLLOW John J. Palange, 60, beloved husband of Zata; father to Iza and Darius; uncle to Logan and Tucker Callander; and brother of Claudia Callander, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, corner of Lodge and Pine Sreets, Albany. A full obituary will appear in Friday's Times Union. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2020