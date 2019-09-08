Postulka, John J. Jr. WATERVLIET John J. Postulka Jr., 94, passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning, September 6, 2019. Born in Schenectady on April 17, 1925, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Agnes Zelasko Postulka. John served his country proudly during World War II, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17. Upon returning home, he worked for the New York State Office of General Services and retired after many years of dedicated service. He was an active communicant of St. Brigid's Church where he helped out and passed around the basket well into his 80s. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, the Menands American Legion Post 1825, coached youth football in Watervliet, and served as a scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America. John is survived by two children, Patricia Fonda and Lawrence (Joanne) Postulka; his grandchildren, Kelly (Don) Ewing, Matthew (Kathryn) Postulka, Kristin (Christopher) Lee, John (Kristin) Postulka, Bryan Postulka, Greg (Sara) Postulka, Tim Postulka, and Andrew (Miranda) Postulka; her sister, Frances Turcotte; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Shannon Postulka; his son, John "Jack" Postulka III; his granddaughter, Shannon Fonda; and by three of his siblings, Mary Katherine Cihala, George Postulka, and Richard Postulka. John's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of his home health aides and members of the Community Hospice for the care they provided for him. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the church before the service, from 10 until 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Watervliet Youth Football, P.O. Box 342, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019