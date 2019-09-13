Prendergast, John SNYDERS LAKE John J. Prendergast, 97, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital with his family at his side. He was born in Watervliet on April 22, 1922, the son of the late Michael and Grace Bott Prendergast, he was a graduate of Watervliet High School. John was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal during World War II and later worked for the N.Y. Central Railroad and Arsenal City Oil Heat as an apprentice plumber. He was a plumber/steamfitter for Local 61 and later UA Local 7 Plumbers & Steamfitters for over 40 years before retiring in 1983. John moved to Snyders Lake in 1956 where he built his own home. He enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, square dancing and traveling in his retirement. He was the beloved husband of 74 years of Joan E. Niebuhr Prendergast whom he married on April 22, 1945, in St. Patrick's Church, Watervliet; devoted father of Christine M. (Harold) Roder of Sand Lake, Brian J. (Laura) Prendergast of West Sand Lake and the late John J. Prendergast Jr.; grandfather of Aaron Roder of Averill Park and Joshua Prendergast of Troy; great-grandfather of Sophia and Axel Roder; brother of Kathleen (Paul) Bisio of Florida, Michael (Keitha) Prendergast of Cohoes and the late William (Concetta) Prendergast, Grace (late Bernard) Taggart and Doris (late Vincent) Smith. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy, with a calling hour prior to the Mass in the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contrbutions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 13, 2019