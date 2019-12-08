Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Roy. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM All Saints on the Hudson Church (St Paul's) 121 N Main St Mechanicville , NY View Map Liturgy 11:00 AM All Saints on the Hudson Church Send Flowers Obituary

Roy, John J. BALLSTON SPA On December 6, 2019, John J. Roy, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 63. John was born on April 25, 1956, and was the son of the late Henry and Angeline Parente Roy of Mechanicville. John received his degree in Computer Science from Hudson Valley Community College and worked in the field for over 40 years. He most recently worked at CSRA for 18 years as a configuration senior manager. John loved his job and was an incredibly hard worker in and outside of the office. He married his beloved wife, Yolanda, at the age of 25 and they celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary this year. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. His family, especially his grandchildren, were the joy of his life. He was known for his kind heart, quick wit and affable nature. Survivors include his wife, Yolanda Ducos Roy; his children, Diana Roy Bagstad (Bryan), Angela Roy Higley (R.J.); and grandchildren, Emilia and Juliet. He also leaves behind siblings, Robert (Anelia), James (Mary Beth), Janet, Michael (Meaghan); along with nieces, nephews and their families. He will be deeply missed by friends, family and all that knew him. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 9 from 4-7 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St Paul's), 121 N Main St, Mechanicville. A funeral liturgy at All Saints on the Hudson Church will be held on Tuesday the 10th at 11 a.m. Entombment next to his parents in St. Paul's Mausoleum. Those wishing to remember John in a special way are asked to make memorial contributions to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12108 in his memory. To leave condolences and for directions visit







