Sim, John J. "Jack" Sr. COLONIE John J. "Jack" Sim Sr., 77, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Ralph and Martha (Earing) Sim. His wife, Margaret "Maggie" Sim of 36 years predeceased him. Jack served honorably in the United States Army and retired from the Watervliet Arsenal. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his children, John J. (Yuki) Sim Jr., Jennifer J. Sim and Jacqueline J. (Brian) Maclutsky; and four loving grandchildren, Kyle and Nicole Sim and Elizabeth and Gabrielle Maclutsky. He is also survived by several siblings, other relatives and friends. All services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to The Community Hospice and sent to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com