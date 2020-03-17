Smith, John J. III ALBANY John J. Smith, 57, passed away suddenly in his home on March 10, 2020. He was a graduate of Guilderland High School, and worked for A-1 Transmission and AMCO Transmission. He was predeceased by his mother Rosemary (Maki) Mesick. He is survived by, his father John J. Smith II of Jefferson; daughters, Jennifer Smith and Leila Mosher; sisters, Sandy (Eric) Smith, and Yvette; brothers, Johnny, Shawn, Edward, and Thomas Smith; grandchildren James, Johanna, Xavior, and Xandor; as well as several nieces and nephews. John lived his life on his own terms. He had a long hard road fighting and winning addiction, John was a fighter who will be greatly missed. He is also survived by his stepmother Jane Stiffen Demeo who always guided him without judgment and only love. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2020