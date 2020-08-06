1/1
John J. Sowek
Sowek, John J. SELKIRK John J. Sowek, 65, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Edward and Muriel Sowek. John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a civil engineer and had worked for Spa Steel in Saratoga. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Sowek; stepchildren, Kim (JR) Ruso-Driscoll and Kevin (Michelle) Ruso; grandgirls, Olivia and Isabella Ruso; sisters, Maryann (Kevin) Naylor, Susan (Louis) Andrews and Patty (Walter) Tompkins; brother, Stephen E. Sowek; nieces, Emily (Liz) Sowek and Liz Naylor; nephew, Daniel Naylor; and great-niece, Noelle Muriel Sowek. John was predeceased by his sister Carol Lee Sowek. Graveside services will be held at a date to be announced in the Grove Cemetery, Coeymans. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a contribution in memory of John to the Carol Lee Sowek Scholarship Fund, 106 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208.






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2020.
