Sowek, John J. SELKIRK John J. Sowek, 65, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Edward and Muriel Sowek. John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a civil engineer and had worked for Spa Steel in Saratoga. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Sowek; stepchildren, Kim (JR) Ruso-Driscoll and Kevin (Michelle) Ruso; grandgirls, Olivia and Isabella Ruso; sisters, Maryann (Kevin) Naylor, Susan (Louis) Andrews and Patty (Walter) Tompkins; brother, Stephen E. Sowek; nieces, Emily (Liz) Sowek and Liz Naylor; nephew, Daniel Naylor; and great-niece, Noelle Muriel Sowek. John was predeceased by his sister Carol Lee Sowek. Graveside services will be held at a date to be announced in the Grove Cemetery, Coeymans. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a contribution in memory of John to the Carol Lee Sowek Scholarship Fund, 106 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208.