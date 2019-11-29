Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Send Flowers Obituary

Sweeney, John J. Jr. TROY It is with great sadness that we, the family of John J. Sweeney Jr., announce the passing of our wonderful brother and uncle, on November 21, 2019. John was the son of the late honorable John J. Sweeney and Catherine Mcgrath Sweeney of Troy. He is survived by three sisters, Erin Sweeney Hogan, Cathleen Sweeney Maloney, and Mary Ellen Sweeney; three brothers-in-law, John M. Hogan Jr., William P. Maloney III, and Hoyt W. Taylor; and nine nephews and three nieces, John Michael Hogan III, Matthew Sweeney Hogan, Daniel Kelly Hogan, Michael Patrick Hogan, Christopher Mcgrath Maloney, Elizabeth Bailey Maloney, Ann Maloney Costantino, Catherine Maloney Harrison, William Patrick Maloney, Bryden Sweeney-Taylor, Jack Sweeney Taylor and Rees Sweeney-Taylor. John attended Sacred Heart School, Lasalle Institute, and graduated from the College of the Holy Cross and Saint John's University School of Law. After graduating from St. John's, he returned to Troy to join his father in the Sweeney Law Firm at 11 First Street. A staunch Democrat, John served as an assistant district attorney, public defender, and was a member of the Troy City Council. He was a member of the Rensselaer Bar Association, New York Bar Association, American Bar Association, Rensselaer County Democratic Party, New York Public Defenders Association, New York State Association of District Attorneys and the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. A consummate traveler, John backpacked throughout Europe before joining the Merchant Marines to continue his world travels. A history buff, John's love of travel brought him to over 75 countries. He had a keen interest in World War II and many European and Asian battlefield sites. John would drop in on his sister and brother-in-law, Erin and John Hogan whenever he landed in New York City with a bottle of wine from whatever exotic part of the world he had just visited. After returning from the Merchant Marines, John continued to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps., following in the footsteps of his beloved uncle, the late James L. Mcgrath. His mother was so proud of his Marine Corps. service, she would run to the piano to play the Marine Corps. hymn every time he visited. After his discharge, John enrolled in St. John's University School of Law, much to his parents delight and relief. John was a captivating conversationalist, wonderful storyteller with a great sense of humor, great listener, turner classic movie fan and an avid Yankees fan. John was so wonderful to be around. His niece, Elizabeth Maloney and nephews, Jake and Matthew Hogan gave him great comfort in his final months. John so impressed his nephews that four of them followed him into the practice of law. Friends are invited to call at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336-3rd St., Troy on December 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Reverend Kenneth J. Doyle in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy, on December 2, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Anyone wishing to make donations in John's memory may send contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.











