Willey, John J. ALBANY John J. "Jack" Willey, 81 of Clifton Park, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. John was born in Albany, and lived in various places while growing up, but lived most of his life in the Capital District. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and in the U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and was employed for many years by New York State in the departments of Motor Vehicles, Labor, and the Office of Mental Health. John is survived by his wife Martha L. "Marty" Shapiro Willey; his sons, Joseph "Josh" Willey of Albany, and John Matthew Willey (Metta) of Portland, Ore.; his brother Joseph T. Willey Jr. (Mary Ann) of Albany; his grandchildren, Miriam Rachel, and Zoe Willey; and by his beloved dog Bijou II. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to call at his home in Clifton Park on Thursday, April 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
|
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
(518) 489-2161
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019