Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bulmer, John Joseph MENANDS John Joseph Murray Bulmer (Jack) passed away on April 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was born in New London, Conn. on St Joseph's Day 1931 to John G. Bulmer and Agnes (Jane) Holda. Brother Bob arrived 15 months later and mother Jane met an untimely death within two years. Bob remained in Connecticut and Jack was sent to Troy, N.Y. to live with his father's parents. He was raised in a loving home by John J. and Alice Murray Bulmer and his doting aunts, Eleanor, Doris, and Marge Bulmer. Jack was proud of his Troy roots and delighted in sharing stories about the infamous Trojans of his youth including "Jimmy Popcorn" and Mame Faye. He proudly graduated from LaSalle Institute class of 1949. After joining the Navy in 1950, Jack became a corpsman on the USS Saipan during the Korean War. He studied as a dental technician and later used this training and his gift of gab to pursue a career in sales. In 1952, he married the love of his life Natalie Bonczyk and they settled in Menands to raise a family. Jack worked hard and sacrificed to support his young family. He spent many nights on the road selling dental equipment throughout the Northeast and parts of Canada. He instilled a hard work ethic in his children often telling them "Birds were made to fly like man was made to work." In his early days he was also active in the Menands community with the PTA, Volunteer Fire Department, and St Joan of Arc Church. Throughout the decades he developed lifelong friendships and could be found at the firehouse Friday nights playing poker with the same group of guys. Jack was a devoted husband and father who took great pride in providing for his family. Jokingly he would often remind his daughters that he put each of them through four years of college lest they forget! He also appreciated a good bargain and on weekends he would frequent the local grocery stocking up on sales to fill the family's pantry. During his retirement, Jack spent winters in Venice, Fla. where he continued to play cards, grocery shop, and entertain his new friends with his quick wit and gift for storytelling. He loved a good laugh! Eventually he slowed down, broke a few bones and developed dementia. Daughter Jane relocated and selflessly cared for him 24/7 during the last five years. He moved back to Menands in 2017. Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife of 44 years Natalie Bulmer; and his brother Robert J. Bulmer. He is survived by his children, John A. Bulmer (Jean) of Gainesville, Fla., Jane A. Bulmer of Menands, Judi A. Bulmer (William Moeller) of Loudonville, Natalie Bulmer Spence and grandsons Michael J. and Nathaniel Spence of Loudonville. He leaves behind many nephews and nieces including Kimberly Wilson of Sarasota, Florida as well as grandpets, Layla the Boxer and many affectionate rescue cats. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family of John J. Bulmer at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Sunday, April 7, from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, April 8 at 9 a.m. at St Joan of Arc Church in Menands. Interment will follow at St Agnes Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. Finally the family wishes to thank the staff of St Peter's Hospital Cardiac Care Unit and the Hospice Inn for the exquisite care and kind support they gave Jack and his family during a difficult time. Condolence book at











Bulmer, John Joseph MENANDS John Joseph Murray Bulmer (Jack) passed away on April 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was born in New London, Conn. on St Joseph's Day 1931 to John G. Bulmer and Agnes (Jane) Holda. Brother Bob arrived 15 months later and mother Jane met an untimely death within two years. Bob remained in Connecticut and Jack was sent to Troy, N.Y. to live with his father's parents. He was raised in a loving home by John J. and Alice Murray Bulmer and his doting aunts, Eleanor, Doris, and Marge Bulmer. Jack was proud of his Troy roots and delighted in sharing stories about the infamous Trojans of his youth including "Jimmy Popcorn" and Mame Faye. He proudly graduated from LaSalle Institute class of 1949. After joining the Navy in 1950, Jack became a corpsman on the USS Saipan during the Korean War. He studied as a dental technician and later used this training and his gift of gab to pursue a career in sales. In 1952, he married the love of his life Natalie Bonczyk and they settled in Menands to raise a family. Jack worked hard and sacrificed to support his young family. He spent many nights on the road selling dental equipment throughout the Northeast and parts of Canada. He instilled a hard work ethic in his children often telling them "Birds were made to fly like man was made to work." In his early days he was also active in the Menands community with the PTA, Volunteer Fire Department, and St Joan of Arc Church. Throughout the decades he developed lifelong friendships and could be found at the firehouse Friday nights playing poker with the same group of guys. Jack was a devoted husband and father who took great pride in providing for his family. Jokingly he would often remind his daughters that he put each of them through four years of college lest they forget! He also appreciated a good bargain and on weekends he would frequent the local grocery stocking up on sales to fill the family's pantry. During his retirement, Jack spent winters in Venice, Fla. where he continued to play cards, grocery shop, and entertain his new friends with his quick wit and gift for storytelling. He loved a good laugh! Eventually he slowed down, broke a few bones and developed dementia. Daughter Jane relocated and selflessly cared for him 24/7 during the last five years. He moved back to Menands in 2017. Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife of 44 years Natalie Bulmer; and his brother Robert J. Bulmer. He is survived by his children, John A. Bulmer (Jean) of Gainesville, Fla., Jane A. Bulmer of Menands, Judi A. Bulmer (William Moeller) of Loudonville, Natalie Bulmer Spence and grandsons Michael J. and Nathaniel Spence of Loudonville. He leaves behind many nephews and nieces including Kimberly Wilson of Sarasota, Florida as well as grandpets, Layla the Boxer and many affectionate rescue cats. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family of John J. Bulmer at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Sunday, April 7, from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, April 8 at 9 a.m. at St Joan of Arc Church in Menands. Interment will follow at St Agnes Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. Finally the family wishes to thank the staff of St Peter's Hospital Cardiac Care Unit and the Hospice Inn for the exquisite care and kind support they gave Jack and his family during a difficult time. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com Funeral Home Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

2013 Broadway

Watervliet , NY 12189-2225

(518) 273-3223 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close