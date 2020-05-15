Father John Joseph Byrnes O.S.A.
1926 - 2020
Byrnes, Father John Joseph O.S.A. VILLANOVA, Pa. Father John Joseph Byrnes, O.S.A., 94, passed over to the Lord of natural causes, on May 8, 2020, the Feast of Our Lady of Grace, in the 70th year of his religious profession. Among his many priestly assignments, Father Byrnes served the parish communities of St. Augustine's Church in Troy (1978) and St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Waterford (1983-1997) for fourteen years. Father Byrnes was born on March 20, 1926, in Milton, Mass., the son of Thomas N. Byrnes and Mary McGill. He had two brothers and three sisters. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1944 until 1946. He enrolled at Augustinian Academy on Staten Island, N.Y., in 1947 as a postulant. Following formation at Good Counsel Novitiate in New Hamburg, N.Y. he professed simple vows on September 10, 1949. He attended Villanova College and received his B.A. in philosophy in 1952 after which he was assigned to Augustinian College in Washington, D.C. for theological studies. Father Byrnes professed solemn vows on September 10, 1952, and was ordained to the priesthood on June 4, 1955, at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Father Byrnes had many assignments over the years in parish ministry and in education, which began at Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, Pa. (1956-1965) and concluded at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish in Philadelphia (1998-2016) at the age of 90. Father Byrnes was an affable friar, a zealous priest, a loyal advocate for the Pro-Life movement and a devoted son of the Blessed Mother. He continued to remain active during his retirement years at St. Thomas Monastery on the Campus of Villanova University. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 15, 2020.
