Daly, John Joseph TROY John Joseph Daly, 88 years young, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family on July 3, 2020, after a short illness. He was the son of Mary F. Kerwick Daly and Christopher Daly. John is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Maryann Hurlburt Daly. He was the loving father of Christopher (Marlene Hyer) Daly of California, Heather Daly, Jennifer (Craig) Davids of Schodack, and Stephanie (Daniel) Cahill of Troy. John was the proud adoring Papa of Haley Milos (fiance Frank Schroeder), Isabel Cahill, Hamilton Davids, Lilly Cahill, and Daniel Cahill Jr. John is also survived by his brother Robert (Louise) Daly and his deceased sisters, Anna Canfield, Frances Aubin, and his brother Christopher Daly; his nieces and nephews, Christine Ladd, Maxine Canfield, Sandra Canfield (deceased), Michael Canfield, Jimmy Charron, Robert Daly Jr. and Michelle Daly. John is also survived by his cats "Princess" and Lucy. In 1953, John entered the U.S. Army as a private first class and served in Germany. John was a self-employed sign painter for over 52 years and a eucharistic minister with Samaritan Hospital for 23 years. He loved to travel with Maryann and his family. His favorite destinations were Alaska, Ireland, Cancun, Florida, and Savannah, Ga., but there were too many others to list. He enjoyed the sunshine on his face, elephants, drawing, painting, and other art related hobbies, fishing, cooking, eating, playing cards, and to study world history and religion. His most precious love was being with his family. John was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His compassion towards others, and most importantly his family, was beyond compare. He always gave far more than received, and when he loved, he never expected more love in return. John never said good-bye. John would always end his visits with until we meet again. It is an understatement that we will be lost without him, but until we meet again, "I love you all with all my heart, do what you have to do, be happy in life. Go and be well my family." The family of John would like to acknowledge Maryann's devotion and dedication to John throughout the last few years, which made it possible for him to remain at home. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at for John at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Those in attendance will be limited to 100 people, facial coverings and social distancing within the church are mandated also everyone will need to register at the door of the church, providing name and contact information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF at www.jdrf.org
in hopes of a cure for type 1 diabetes for his granddaughter Isabel, or the Capital City Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12202. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
.