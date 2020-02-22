|
|
Goodman, John Joseph BALLSTON LAKE John Joseph Goodman, 63 of Cedarwood Drive, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence of natural causes. He was born on June 22, 1956, in Utica and was the son of Charles and Janice Slattery Goodman of Vernon, N.Y. He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and received double bachelor's degrees from SUNY Cortland and SUNY Utica. Upon graduating from High School, John immediately joined the U.S. Navy where he served honorably and with distinction for over 23 years. He was a computer programming and I.T. tech specialist for over 35 years. Currently, he had been with the Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs. John was an avid runner, having completed many marathons. He was an active member of the Clifton Park Lodge of Elks BPOE 2466 and was a member of their dart league. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. John was the beloved husband of Lorenette A. Blowers Goodman, whom he married on October 24, 1987. He was the devoted father of Aaron John Goodman of Ballston Lake; brother of Stephen C. (Karen) Goodman of Williamsville, N.Y. and Nancy L. (Ted) Carr of Clay, N.Y.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church in Ushers where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 Clifton Park. Spring interment will be in Northville Cemetery, Northville, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the . For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 22, 2020