Guzy, John Joseph LATHAM John Joseph Guzy, 93 of Latham, passed away surrounded by his family on May 20, 2019, in Troy. John was born in Troy to Magdelena (Szoda) and Martin Guzy on October 22, 1925. He attended Catholic Central High School and graduated in 1943. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in accounting from Siena College. He worked as an auditor for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance retiring in 1982. John was also involved at St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet as an usher and with bingo. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, spending time with family and friends, and playing the ponies. John is survived by his wife, Eleanore (Ceglia) of Latham; son, Christopher (Maria Csemi) of West Vancouver, B.C. Canada; daughters, Stephanie (Chester) Butkiewicz of Rotterdam, and Carole (John) Borgerding of Van Alstyne, Texas; grandchildren, Shawn Borgerding and Leah Borgerding (Jason) Spradling; and one great-grandson, Henry Spradling. John is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Edward and Martin. Private graveside services will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet. Memorial donations may be made to the or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff of Samaritan Hospital and Hospice Unit, as well as The Community Hospice Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home in Latham. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary