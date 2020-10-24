Kane, John Joseph LATHAM It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of John Joseph Kane, 91, who passed on October 20, 2020. John was the son of the late Delia Patnode Kane and John S. Kane. John was born in Cohoes on August 13, 1929, and lived in the Tri-City area all of his life. John was the devoted husband to the late Rose Kane. John attended Siena College, and decided to enlist in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a film director for Channel 10 in Albany and retired after 30 years of service. John was a faithful member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, The Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus, and The American Legion. John was an avid coin collector, bowler, and a proud U.S Air Force veteran. He was a fond traveler and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. John is survived by his four children, John J. Kane of Sevierville, Tenn., Michael W. Kane of Rotterdam, Kathleen Hunt of Lexington, N.C. and Karen Williams of Ashland, Ky.; his 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving, devoted, caring, father and grandfather. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Monday, October 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 27, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Burial will follow the service at 12 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. Gathering size within our chapel will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. John was a very kind, gentle, and good natured man who was known for his ability to put a smile on your face and will be deeply missed by all that had the honor of knowing him.