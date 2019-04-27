Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Keegan. View Sign Service Information Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc 891 Madison Ave Albany , NY 12208 (518)-482-2698 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM St. Edward the Confessor Church 569 Clifton Park Center Road View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Edward the Confessor Church 569 Clifton Park Center Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keegan, John Joseph ALBANY John Joseph Keegan, 81 of Albany, passed away on April 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany on August 16, 1937, he was the son of the late John and Marjorie Keegan. He graduated from C.B.A. in 1955 and entered Mater Christi Seminary, St. Bonaventure Seminary and was ordained in 1963. He received a master's degree in educational administration from Siena College and then served in the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese as assistant superintendent of schools. In 1967, John joined the St. James Society to serve among the poor in Peru as a missionary for five years. His proudest accomplishment in Peru was building homes for the poor. In 1973, John began a career with the New York state government in various agencies working as director of education and training. He continued his education and received master's degrees from Russell Sage College and The College of Saint Rose. After retirement from the New York state government, John served five happy years as a chaplain for Community Hospice. He is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen, of 42 years; his cherished son, John (Marisa); his adored grandsons, Jack and Liam; sister Althea; brothers-in-law, Father Patrick Butler and John Butler (Lynn); sister-in-law Kathleen Keegan; cousin Margaret Murphy and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Edward and Francis (Margaret); and sister-in-law, Sharon Butler. John's smile and laugh would light up a room while his spirit, optimism and faith were contagious. These qualities gifted him to make many life-long friends. The joys of his life included time spent with family, his grandchildren, golfing, reading, watching Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, gardening and painting his gnomes. Calling hours will be held in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road on Sunday, April 28, from 3-6 p.m. The funeral Mass in St. Edward the Confessor Church will be on Monday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Edward the Confessor Church.







Keegan, John Joseph ALBANY John Joseph Keegan, 81 of Albany, passed away on April 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany on August 16, 1937, he was the son of the late John and Marjorie Keegan. He graduated from C.B.A. in 1955 and entered Mater Christi Seminary, St. Bonaventure Seminary and was ordained in 1963. He received a master's degree in educational administration from Siena College and then served in the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese as assistant superintendent of schools. In 1967, John joined the St. James Society to serve among the poor in Peru as a missionary for five years. His proudest accomplishment in Peru was building homes for the poor. In 1973, John began a career with the New York state government in various agencies working as director of education and training. He continued his education and received master's degrees from Russell Sage College and The College of Saint Rose. After retirement from the New York state government, John served five happy years as a chaplain for Community Hospice. He is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen, of 42 years; his cherished son, John (Marisa); his adored grandsons, Jack and Liam; sister Althea; brothers-in-law, Father Patrick Butler and John Butler (Lynn); sister-in-law Kathleen Keegan; cousin Margaret Murphy and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Edward and Francis (Margaret); and sister-in-law, Sharon Butler. John's smile and laugh would light up a room while his spirit, optimism and faith were contagious. These qualities gifted him to make many life-long friends. The joys of his life included time spent with family, his grandchildren, golfing, reading, watching Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, gardening and painting his gnomes. Calling hours will be held in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road on Sunday, April 28, from 3-6 p.m. The funeral Mass in St. Edward the Confessor Church will be on Monday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Edward the Confessor Church. Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close