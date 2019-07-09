Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Miecznikowski. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Ambrose Church 347 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Miecznikowski, John Joseph LATHAM John Joseph Miecznikowski, 71 of Latham, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 5, 2019. A lifelong Capital Region resident, John (Joe to many of his friends and family) was born in Troy on June 8, 1948. He was the son of the late John F. and Wilma Miecznikowski. For nearly two decades, John was an award-winning salesperson in the food brokerage industry, working for local suppliers until forming his own brokerage company, Charjon, in the late 1970s. During his time in the industry, John served as an officer of the local chapter of the Grocery Manufacturers and Retailers (GMR) association. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the group, especially the conventions they attended, and getting together to play cards and golf. After his time working in the food brokerage industry, John had a more than 30 year career in real estate, working at several of the Capital Region's most prominent agencies, most recently with Heer Realty in Troy. He enjoyed working with people to find their dream properties. John was active in the community, coaching Latham Lassies softball for many years and working at polling sites during elections. In his free time, he enjoyed going to baseball games, watching movies, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends, whom he loved dearly. His big personality and quirky sense of humor will be greatly missed. John is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Charlotte; and his treasured daughter, Kathryn (Katie). He was immensely proud of both Charlotte and Katie's dedication to the teaching profession and took particular joy in talking to everyone about his daughter's artwork and achievements. He was a beloved brother-in-law to Helen Webster (the late Robert) of Peru, N.Y., Kathleen Peter of Latham; and Michelle Hacker (Thomas) of Nassau. He was also the proud uncle of Robert Webster Jr. (Erica Higgins-Webster) of Guilderland, Jennifer Kenyon (Kirby) of Naples, Maine, and Ashley Hacker (Devon Whalen) of Brooklyn. A celebration of John's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. Family and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the of the Capital Region. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit







Miecznikowski, John Joseph LATHAM John Joseph Miecznikowski, 71 of Latham, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 5, 2019. A lifelong Capital Region resident, John (Joe to many of his friends and family) was born in Troy on June 8, 1948. He was the son of the late John F. and Wilma Miecznikowski. For nearly two decades, John was an award-winning salesperson in the food brokerage industry, working for local suppliers until forming his own brokerage company, Charjon, in the late 1970s. During his time in the industry, John served as an officer of the local chapter of the Grocery Manufacturers and Retailers (GMR) association. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the group, especially the conventions they attended, and getting together to play cards and golf. After his time working in the food brokerage industry, John had a more than 30 year career in real estate, working at several of the Capital Region's most prominent agencies, most recently with Heer Realty in Troy. He enjoyed working with people to find their dream properties. John was active in the community, coaching Latham Lassies softball for many years and working at polling sites during elections. In his free time, he enjoyed going to baseball games, watching movies, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends, whom he loved dearly. His big personality and quirky sense of humor will be greatly missed. John is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Charlotte; and his treasured daughter, Kathryn (Katie). He was immensely proud of both Charlotte and Katie's dedication to the teaching profession and took particular joy in talking to everyone about his daughter's artwork and achievements. He was a beloved brother-in-law to Helen Webster (the late Robert) of Peru, N.Y., Kathleen Peter of Latham; and Michelle Hacker (Thomas) of Nassau. He was also the proud uncle of Robert Webster Jr. (Erica Higgins-Webster) of Guilderland, Jennifer Kenyon (Kirby) of Naples, Maine, and Ashley Hacker (Devon Whalen) of Brooklyn. A celebration of John's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. Family and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the of the Capital Region. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.