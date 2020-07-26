Tully, John Joseph HUNTER John Joseph Tully, born on November 2, 1940, in New York City, passed into eternal rest on July 22, 2020. He is survived by his five children, Laura, Karen, Matthew (Rachelle), Eric (Heather), and Kristine (Bobby); his 19 grandchildren; his brother James; his wife Joanne (Kruse); and his dearest friends. He was predeceased by his brother Robert; his mother Ellen (Parsons) and his father James. He was a proud patriot and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps (1958-1961). He loved his life and got to travel the world. He loved his friends and family, classic jazz music, skiing, Formula 1 racing and fishing. He will be missed. No formal services are planned at this time. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
.