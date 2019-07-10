Carman, John K. NASSAU John K. Carman, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. John was born in Rockville Centre, N.Y. on March 26, 1933 and had been a resident of Nassau for more than 40 years. John was a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1953-1956. John worked as a carpenter for many years after leaving the Navy. He went on to receive his master's degree from SUNY Oswego, and taught in the East Greenbush Central School District for more than 20 years. He became friends with many of his students after his retirement in 1988. He was particularly close with the Markessinis and Piniazek families. John is survived by his brother Tom (Mary Lou); as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Vera; their son Chuck; and his sister Karen Ferrara (Anthony). Relatives and friends may call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, Nassau on Thursday, July 11, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on July 12, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in the Nassau-Schodack Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, John has asked that contributions be made to the Nassau Resource Center or Circles of Mercy. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 10 to July 11, 2019