Connors, John K. WATERVLIET With profound sadness we announce the passing of John K. Connors, our loving and devoted husband, father and a dear friend to all whose lives he touched, on June 10, 2020. Born on June 27, 1933, John was the son of William H. Connors and Hazel K, Connors. He was the brother of late Hazel, William "Billy" and James Connors who were all of Watervliet. John is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Kay Connors of Watervliet; and his devoted children, Marykay "MK" Connors of North Hollywood, Calif. and John K Connors Jr. of Watervliet, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. As John would say, "way too many to mention." John worked for the State of New York and was also a Watervliet police officer. In his retirement he was St. Patrick's Church of Watervliet historian, Watervliet Police historian and a member of the Watervliet Historical Society. He was one of the first Eucharistic Ministers of St. Patrick's Church and continued in that ministry at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish until his death. He was so proud to be the oldest altar server at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. John was known for his corny jokes and for his love of his city, Watervliet. Also known as "the widows' home companion," John was always willing to do odd jobs for any of his friends' wives after their passing. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet and interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with John's family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, Watervliet. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe social distancing and, during the visitation, will be limited to a specific number, inside the building, at any given time. Those wishing to remember John in a special way, please make donations, in lieu flowers, to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church of Watervliet, NY. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com for updated information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.