Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John K. Curran. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Curran, John K. RENSSELAER John K. Curran, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at Evergreen Commons. John was born in New York City on July 2, 1927. He grew up in the Bronx, moved briefly to Saugerties then to Albany. He was a 1945 graduate of Vincentian Institute. After graduation he joined the Army and served in Germany, Italy and France. He was honorably discharged in 1947 and started his career at Dorn's Transportation, working his way up from a clerk to vice president. He also worked at Oneida Motor Freight and ended his career at age 79 working for the Division of Military and Naval Affairs. He met and married his future wife Katherine Wagner at Dorn's and they were married November 21, 1953, at St. Mary's Church in Clinton Heights. John was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Katherine. He is survived by his daughters, Eileen (Richard) LaBelle, Anne (Skip) Barger and Maureen (Richard) Reilly; his grandchildren, Christopher, Lisa, Courtney, Sean and Stephen; his nephew Timothy McLaughlin; and his brother Brian Lawlor. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Bill McLaughlin. The family would like to thank his former caregivers, Mary Fischer, Virginia Cook and Karen Mealy. Special thanks to the staff of Evergreen Commons, Schodack 1 for their excellent care and support for the past year. To all of you at Evergreen, John says "Goodbye." Per John's request all services private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, contributions may be made to Evergreen Commons Resident Council Fund, Attention Lynne, Evergreen Commons, 1070 Luther Road, East Greenbush, NY, 12061. Condolence page at











Curran, John K. RENSSELAER John K. Curran, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at Evergreen Commons. John was born in New York City on July 2, 1927. He grew up in the Bronx, moved briefly to Saugerties then to Albany. He was a 1945 graduate of Vincentian Institute. After graduation he joined the Army and served in Germany, Italy and France. He was honorably discharged in 1947 and started his career at Dorn's Transportation, working his way up from a clerk to vice president. He also worked at Oneida Motor Freight and ended his career at age 79 working for the Division of Military and Naval Affairs. He met and married his future wife Katherine Wagner at Dorn's and they were married November 21, 1953, at St. Mary's Church in Clinton Heights. John was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Katherine. He is survived by his daughters, Eileen (Richard) LaBelle, Anne (Skip) Barger and Maureen (Richard) Reilly; his grandchildren, Christopher, Lisa, Courtney, Sean and Stephen; his nephew Timothy McLaughlin; and his brother Brian Lawlor. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Bill McLaughlin. The family would like to thank his former caregivers, Mary Fischer, Virginia Cook and Karen Mealy. Special thanks to the staff of Evergreen Commons, Schodack 1 for their excellent care and support for the past year. To all of you at Evergreen, John says "Goodbye." Per John's request all services private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, contributions may be made to Evergreen Commons Resident Council Fund, Attention Lynne, Evergreen Commons, 1070 Luther Road, East Greenbush, NY, 12061. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close