Curran, John K. RENSSELAER John K. Curran, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at Evergreen Commons. John was born in New York City on July 2, 1927. He grew up in the Bronx, moved briefly to Saugerties then to Albany. He was a 1945 graduate of Vincentian Institute. After graduation he joined the Army and served in Germany, Italy and France. He was honorably discharged in 1947 and started his career at Dorn's Transportation, working his way up from a clerk to vice president. He also worked at Oneida Motor Freight and ended his career at age 79 working for the Division of Military and Naval Affairs. He met and married his future wife Katherine Wagner at Dorn's and they were married November 21, 1953, at St. Mary's Church in Clinton Heights. John was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Katherine. He is survived by his daughters, Eileen (Richard) LaBelle, Anne (Skip) Barger and Maureen (Richard) Reilly; his grandchildren, Christopher, Lisa, Courtney, Sean and Stephen; his nephew Timothy McLaughlin; and his brother Brian Lawlor. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Bill McLaughlin. The family would like to thank his former caregivers, Mary Fischer, Virginia Cook and Karen Mealy. Special thanks to the staff of Evergreen Commons, Schodack 1 for their excellent care and support for the past year. To all of you at Evergreen, John says "Goodbye." Per John's request all services private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, contributions may be made to Evergreen Commons Resident Council Fund, Attention Lynne, Evergreen Commons, 1070 Luther Road, East Greenbush, NY, 12061. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019