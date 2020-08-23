1/1
John Kevin Bruce
1947 - 2020
Bruce, John Kevin WEST COXSACKIE John Kevin Bruce, 73 of West Coxsackie, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home. Born in Troy, on May 10, 1947, he was the son of the late Donald R. and Grace C. (McNamara) Bruce. He was a graduate of Shaker High School in Colonie. He was a truck driver, employed by the Upstate New York Bakery Drivers and Industry Union for many years before retiring. John loved working in his yard and thoroughly enjoyed boating on the Hudson River. He also liked working on cars and small engines. John will be sorely missed by his loving children, Brenda L. Flint, Jennifer M. Bruce and Brian J. (Melanie) Bruce; and his two adoring granddaughters, Brianna Flint and Taylor Sager. He is also survived by his siblings, Thomas D. (Sandy) Bruce, Ann Carol (Ralph) Moore, Mark J. (Mary) Bruce and Janice (Jim) Cannatella, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the family's convenience in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, in Latham. Interment will be next to his parents in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. For those wishing to honor John's memory, the family has asked that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
