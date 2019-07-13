Kobylar, John COHOES John Kobylar, 88 of Lenox Avenue, died peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born and educated in Cohoes, John was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Theodore and Christine Kopcha Kobylar. He served honorably as an airman 1st class in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He went on to work for over 30 years at Nashua Corp (former Norton Co.) in Watervliet. John was a very active and devout member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church. He belonged to the Cohoes R Club, the OCA Club and the former American Legion Post in Maplewood. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and playing golf and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren. John was the loving husband of 54 years of the late Mary Lesocovich Kobylar; and the beloved father of Mark Kobylar of Cohoes and David Kobylar of Saratoga Springs. He was the cherished grandfather of Paulina, Eva and Jonna; and the brother of Michael Kobylar (Kay) of Waterford, Mary Zendran (Zach) of Stillwater and the late Anna Kobylar, Julia Talar, Rose Peplowski and Samuel Kobylar. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Boght Corners. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. A Parastas service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery Fund, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 13, 2019