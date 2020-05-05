Hill, John L. COHOES John L. Hill, 79, passed away at Samaritan Hospital on Saturday, May 2, 2020, as a result of Cardiac Arrest and its complications. John was a wonderful kind and loving husband, my best friend and a loving father to his children and grandchildren. John was born on January 19, 1941 in Cortland, N.Y. to the late George E. Hill and Freida (Cookingham) Hill. John's family then moved on to Chatham where John attended school. In November of 1957 to November 1960, John proudly served in the Army of the United States. John retired from the International Association of Bridge Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers Local Union No. 12. Once retired, John found a job he loved, he worked at various golf courses in the area. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Latham Council since 1963 for the past 57 years as a third degree member. John is survived by his wife Cynthia; his two brothers, Martin and his wife Nancy, and Richard, his former wife Mary Nelson Hill; and two children, Christina Ferguson and son John P. Hill. John also has another son, Craig Williams and a daughter Jennifer Meeks. John has six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. His favorite pastime was Golf - anywhere - anytime! Most of all he loved his family. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for a date when it is safe for family and friends to come together once again. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.