Murphy, John L. "Jack" PEEKSKILL John L. "Jack" Murphy, died peacefully on February 14, 2019, at the age of 75. Mr. Murphy was born April 22, 1943, in New Castle, Pa. to John D. and Mary Louise Murphy. He grew up with three younger sisters, spending time in Pennsylvania and Iowa before moving with the family to Albany, at age 16. He became a commuter student at Siena College and began a "real" journalism career as a part-time sportswriter for The Times Union in Albany. His first full-time newspaper job was at the New Haven Register, still writing sports. This was followed by a short stint at the Schenectady Union-Star, and then four years on the city desk of Albany Knickerbocker News, where he rose to become the executive city editor. In 1973, he moved to Peekskill, to become editor of the Peekskill Evening Star, where he stayed for nearly 15 years. He retired from the New York Power Authority in 2005 as director of public relations. He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Mary Louise Murphy of Colonie; his wife Mary Alice; and sister Eileen Harter of Scotia. He leaves behind to cherish his memory six children; five grandchildren, Jacob, Rian, Alexis, Erin and Jackson; sisters, Barbara Dragon of Colonie, and Connie (George) McNally of Delmar; as well as many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, February 23, in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Cortlandt Manor for Mr. Murphy. He was of the Catholic faith. Father Jim Gardiner will officiate. Burial will follow in Assumption Cemetery in Cortlandt Manor. A wake will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Dorsey Carlone Funeral Home, 1100 Cortlandt St., Peekskill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .



