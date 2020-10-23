McAuliffe, John Leo III NORTH ALBANY John Leo McAuliffe III, 66 of North Albany, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, after a long courageous battle with cancer on October 20, 2020. John was born on August 2, 1954, in Albany to the late John and Joan (Flynn) McAuliffe. He will be remembered as a loving husband to Carol (Isenbergh) McAuliffe; and father to Zoe-ann, Bryan and daughter-in-law Angel. John is survived by his loving siblings, Jacqueline O'Connell, Joseph (Nancy) McAuliffe, and Jean McAuliffe as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Joanne (William) Ziegler and Maurice O'Connell. John graduated from Albany High School. He worked for Tri-State Electric Motors in Troy for 44 years and Parks and Recreation for the City of Albany for over 32 years. John enjoyed vacations in Cape Cod, hunting with his best friend Kim, weekends at Caroga Lake, and many cruises and vacations with his friends and family. He adored his three granddaughters, Adalyn, Helen, and Kinley, relishing the moments he had with them. John was a very proud member of the North Albany Limericks and was a 2008 marshall of the St. Patrick's Day Parade. He was also a member of the Watervliet Hibernians, North Albany Dart League, chairperson of the United Irish Societies of the Capital District and a member of the Sacred Heart Church of Jesus Christ where he served as a eucharistic minister and trustee for the church. The family would like to thank NYOH, especially Nancy, Bess, Deb, Kim, Bernice, Erin, Dr. Phelan, and the office staff, for their attentive care. Another special thank you to Community Care Hospice for their support. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Albany. Burial in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Gathering size within the chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the chapels. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John McAuliffe to the Sacred Heart Church, 33 Walter St., Albany, NY, 12204. Please indicate either Restoration Fund or Outreach Fund. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com