Ahearn, John M. TROY John M. Ahearn, 50 of Ford Avenue, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his residence. Born in Troy, he was the son of John H. Ahearn of Waterford and the late Lillian Trethaway Ahearn. He was a graduate of Waterford Halfmoon High School. John was employed as a Safety Specialist by Coghlin Electrical in Worcester, Mass. and had retired due to disability. Earlier, he had been employed at Mohawk Paper Mills and the Albany Laborers Union. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John was predeceased by his daughter Paige Ahearn; and is survived by his companion Coleen Rooney; his brother Scott Ahearn of Waterford; and his aunt Robin Johannesen of North Carolina. Several uncles and cousins also survive. A memorial service will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. in Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service from 5-7 p.m. Those who wish may make contributions to the Paige Ahearn Scholarship Fund, c/o Pioneer Savings Bank, 142 Saratoga Ave., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com