John M. Boel
1945 - 2020
Boel, John M. EAST GREENBUSH John M. Boel, 75 of East Greenbush, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home. John was born on April 5, 1945, in Albany, the son of the late Morris and Agnes (Van Amerongen) Boel. John worked as an operator for the Town East Greenbush for 30 years before retiring. John was also a talented mechanic, dog lover, and an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast. He was predeceased by a brother Joseph Boel. Survivors include his devoted daughter Erika (Brian) Pratt; his grandchildren, Parker and Tessa; his sisters, Janice Rudolph and Judy McNamara (Rick), as well as many nieces nephews. Due to mandatory social distancing, relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Copy the following link into your browser to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87656870403. Burial will be in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to the Mohawk Humane Society.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
MAY
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
