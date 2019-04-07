Clapper, John M. ALBANY John Mark Clapper found eternal peace on March 22, 2019. He served his country for five years with the Navy before working as a truck driver. John is survived by his parents, Roger and Sue; and his sister and brother, Jamie and Jeff. Services will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery on April 9, at 11 a.m. John is loved and will be dearly missed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Clapper.
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019